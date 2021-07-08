BEMIDJI -- Hannah Peterson added a rare award to the trophy case on Thursday afternoon. The Bemidji State women’s tennis senior was named to the CoSIDA College Division Academic All-District First Team for her efforts on the court and in the classroom.

Peterson, a native of Menomonie, Wis., becomes the first Beaver selected for the award since its inception in 1952.

Falling under District 7 alongside all other athletes from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, Mid-America Conference and the Great American Conference, Peterson is one of 12 female selections for the award.

With the first-team nod, Peterson will now be included on the 2021 College Division CoSIDA Academic All-America At-Large ballot, which will be voted on later in July and announced August 5.

On the courts, Peterson recorded a 4-7 record as BSU’s No. 4 singles player while appearing in all 11 matches of 2021. The two-time team captain also had a 6-6 mark in doubles play alongside Isabela Nelson and Laney Rutkowski.

Peterson was even more of a force in the classroom. She is a three-time Academic All-NSIC selection and recipient of the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence Award. Peterson was also picked for the 2020 Division 2 Athletic Directors Association Academic Achievement Award.

Peterson graduated from Bemidji State in May 2021 with a cumulative GPA of 4.0 as an exercise science major with a psychology minor and a coaching certificate.