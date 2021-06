Filippo Buffo

Senior, boys tennis

Filippo Buffo made history for the Lumberjacks last week, as his individual Section 8AA singles championship is believed to be the first by a Bemidji player in at least 40 years. Buffo tore through the 8AA Tournament field with ease, beating Becker’s Zach Bengtson 6-2, 6-3 in the championship match. The Italian exchange student is an unblemished 24-0 this season, and he also led BHS to its first team section championship in 48 years.