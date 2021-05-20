BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School boys tennis team will carry the North’s No. 2 seed into the Section 8AA Tournament next week.

The Lumberjacks trailed only Alexandria when seedings were announced Thursday morning. BHS owns a 12-3 record on the season, with two of those losses coming by 4-3 margins against Alexandria.

After a first-round bye during May 24’s action, BHS will open up the section tournament at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, against the winner of North No. 3 Brainerd and North No. 6 Moorhead.

The winner of that match advances to Section 8AA’s final four. South No. 4 Apollo/Sauk Rapids-Rice and South No. 5 Willmar face off in the first round, and the winner will play South No. 1 Becker for the right to match up with whoever prevails in Bemidji’s quadrant.

The section semifinals are scheduled for noon on Wednesday, June 2, with the finals to follow at 4 p.m. that afternoon. The semifinals will be held at Sartell and St. Cloud Tech, with the finals at St. Cloud Tech.

In the North subsection, No. 4 Detroit Lakes and No. 5 Sartell-St. Stephen will meet in the first round, with the winner meeting Alexandria. On the South side, No. 2 St. Cloud Tech awaits the winner of No. 3 Monticello and No. 6 Big Lake.

The Section 8AA individual tournament will also begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 28, at Alexandria. The finals will follow at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 3, at a to-be-determined site. Seedings will be determined on Tuesday, May 25.

Bemidji was also scheduled to wrap up the regular season against St. Cloud Tech on Thursday, May 20, but the match was canceled due to weather.





Section 8AA Tournament pairings

North No. 2 Bemidji vs. North No. 3 Brainerd/North No. 6 Moorhead

South No. 1 Becker vs. South No. 4 Apollo/SRR/South No. 5 Willmar

North No. 1 Alexandria vs. North No. 4 Detroit Lakes/North No. 5 Sartell-St. Stephen

South No. 2 St. Cloud Tech vs. South No. 3 Monticello/South No. 6 Big Lake