BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School boys tennis team dropped only two sets on its way to a triangular sweep over St. Cloud Apollo/Sauk Rapids-Rice and Grand Rapids on Monday at the BHS tennis courts. The Lumberjacks won by matching scores of 7-0 to improve to 12-3 on the season.

“(Apollo/SRR) is down a few players and they have a smaller program this year, so we ended up winning 7-0 with forfeits at fourth singles and third doubles,” BHS head coach Kyle Fodness said.

Isaiah Cerven picked up a pair of perfect 6-0, 6-0 wins to cap the meet without losing a single game. The first-year varsity player played at No. 2 singles in the first match before ending at No. 3 singles against Grand Rapids.

“He was just all over the court hitting big forehands and coming up to the net,” Fodness said. “He really played well, so that was fun to see him do well again. … He was all smiles. That was a nice win for him.”

Noah Johnson played at No. 1 singles to start the day before finishing with a win at No. 2 singles against the Thunderhawks. He dropped only one game for the triangular.

“He really hit the ball well,” Fodness said. “He and I were talking after the match and he really added a little bit of pace and topspin to both his forehand and backhand. … A lot of matches he’s had this year he’s won by kind of playing angles and playing the courts well, which works well for him.”

Filippo Buffo earned a 6-0, 6-0 in his lone match of the day against GR. Jacob Fuhrman won his first match in straight sets 6-0, 6-0 before rebounding from a first-set loss in the nightcap 6-7, 7-5, 10-6.

Michael Dickinson and Logan Jensen claimed straight-set wins to lead off doubles play for the Lumberjacks.

“They’re both very powerful and have had some close matches this year,” Fodness said. “At that level, at first (doubles), it takes a bit of time. Everything’s going so fast, especially on a doubles court. You really have to be in a good groove and it takes some time to get that. I think they’ve really gotten that together well at this point in the year.”

John McNallan and Casey Rupp also swept through both No. 2 doubles matches, while Max Harris and Jack McNallan captured a win in the lone No. 3 doubles contest of the day.

Bemidji will wrap up the regular season with a Senior Day match against St. Cloud Tech at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 20, at the BHS courts. Buffo, Cerven, Dickinson and Jensen will be honored as part of the Senior Day festivities.

Bemidji 7, St. Cloud Apollo/Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Singles

No. 1: Johnson (BHS) def. Stang 6-0, 6-1

No. 2: Cerven (BHS) def. Sowada 6-0, 6-0

No. 3: Fuhrman (BHS) def. Swenson 6-0, 6-0

No. 4: BHS won by forfeit

Doubles

No. 1: Dickinson/Jensen (BHS) def. Atteberry/Leeb 6-1, 6-2

No. 2: Jo. McNallan/Rupp (BHS) def. Stang/Omar 6-0, 6-0

No. 3: BHS won by forfeit

Bemidji 7, Grand Rapids 0

Singles

No. 1: Buffo (BHS) def. Young 6-0, 6-0

No. 2: Johnson (BHS) def. Mortenson 6-0, 6-2

No. 3: Cerven (BHS) def. Frimanslund 6-0, 6-0

No. 4: Fuhrman (BHS) def. Kerr 6-7, 7-5, 10-6

Doubles

No. 1: Dickinson/Jensen (BHS) def. H. Bischoff/B. Henrichsen 6-2, 6-1

No. 2: Jo. McNallan/Rupp (BHS) def. Dulong/Simonson 6-0, 6-3

No. 3: Harris/Ja. McNallan (BHS) def. Mallean/D. Henrichsen 6-3, 4-6, 10-8