BURNSVILLE -- Bemidji State women’s tennis freshmen Sophie Groen and Shaelyn Johnson both capped their debut seasons on Tuesday with NSIC all-conference honors. The two were selected as singles players as well as a doubles team.

The two earned First Team All-NSIC as a doubles team. Groen was also named Second Team All-NSIC in singles, while Johnson was an Honorable Mention Team honoree in singles.

As BSU’s No. 1 doubles tandem for the bulk of the season, the pair posted an 8-3 record to rank second among the conference’s No. 1 doubles teams.

Groen, a Uigeest, Netherlands, native, had a 6-5 record as the Beavers’ No. 1 singles player. Among the league’s No. 1 singles players, she was seventh in wins and win percentage (.545).

Johnson, who hails from Grand Forks, N.D., was the team’s No. 2 singles player and posted a 7-5 record. She led all Bemidji State players in wins and tied for third in that department among the conference’s No. 2 singles players.

Augustana headlined the conference’s top awards. The Vikings’ Valeriya Monko doubled as the Player of the Year and the Freshman of the Year, while Augie’s Marc Kurtz was named NSIC Coach of the Year. Minnesota State Moorhead’s Julia Geske was awarded the 2021 Senior of the Year honor, as well.