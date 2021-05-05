Bemidji High School senior Lexi Leitner signed her National Letter of Intent to play tennis for Bemidji State on Wednesday at BHS. She helped lead the Lumberjacks to a Section 8AA championship in 2020, the program's fifth section crown overall and first since 2008. Leitner compiled a 12-2 record while playing No. 1 doubles for Bemidji during her senior year. She'll join a Beavers squad, also coached by Kyle Fodness, that finished 4-8 in 2021 and qualified for the NSIC Tournament for the fifth straight season.