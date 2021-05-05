BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School boys tennis team improved to 7-2 on the season with a sweep of Willmar and Thief River Falls in a home triangular Tuesday.

The Lumberjacks blanked Willmar 7-0 before taking a 4-3 win over Thief River Falls.

BHS nearly went the entire match against the Cardinals without losing a game. The team earned straight-set wins of 6-0, 6-0 in six of seven matches.

Isaiah Cerven earned a 6-4, 6-0 victory in a standout performance at No. 3 singles for the first-year varsity player.

“Earlier in the year, he had a couple matches where he won the first set 6-0 or 6-1 and then kind of struggled in the second or third,” head coach Kyle Fodness said. “Today, he played a little bit of a tight first set, 6-4, and then did the reverse. It was awesome. He won the second set 6-0 and really settled in.”

The Prowlers took three of four singles matches, but Bemidji swept the doubles lineup with wins from Michael Dickinson/Logan Jensen, John McNallan/Casey Rupp and Max Harris/Jack McNallan.

Filippo Buffo and Cam Broadwell duked it out at No. 1 singles to decide the match with the Lumberjack prevailing in three sets. Buffo fell in a first-set tiebreaker, bounced back with a 6-4 win in set two and took the third-set tiebreaker 11-9.

“(The win) broke a string of losing two of those tight 3-4 matches,” Fodness said. “Those tight matches are the type of matches we’re going to have to win if we want to achieve some of our competitive goals this year.”

Bemidji is next scheduled to travel south for away matches at Sartell-St. Stephen and St. Cloud Tech on Thursday, May 6.

Bemidji 7, Willmar 0

Singles

No. 1: Buffo (BHS) def. Vasquez 6-0, 6-0

No. 2: Johnson (BHS) def. Millan 6-0, 6-0

No. 3: Cerven (BHS) def. Contreras 6-4, 6-0

No. 4: Fuhrman (BHS) def. Jensen 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1: Dickinson/Jensen (BHS) def. Ziebarth/Thaden 6-0, 6-0

No. 2: Jo. McNallan/Rupp (BHS) def. Engan/Vasquez 6-0, 6-0

No. 3: Harris/Ja. McNallan (BHS) def. Johnson/Castellano 6-0, 6-0

Bemidji 4, Thief River Falls 3

Singles

No. 1: Buffo (BHS) def. Broadwell 6-7 (7-9), 6-4, 11-9

No. 2: Onkka (TRF) def. Johnson 6-1, 6-1

No. 3: Hahn (TRF) def. Cerven 6-1, 6-0

No. 4: Janish (TRF) def. Fuhrman 6-3, 6-3

Doubles

No. 1: Dickinson/Jensen (BHS) def. JJ Cornelius/Lunsetter 6-2, 6-0

No. 2: Jo. McNallan/Rupp (BHS) def. Janish/Villarreal 6-3, 6-2

No. 3: Harris/Ja. McNallan (BHS) def. Je. Cornelius/Roff 6-2, 6-2