Filippo Buffo

Senior, boys tennis

Filippo Buffo had a perfect 6-0 run for Bemidji, and nobody came close to derailing his straight-sets dominance at No. 1 singles all week. The senior ace won 6-1, 6-1 during Tuesday’s match against Alexandria, then won three matches during Thursday’s quadrangular in Thief River Falls. Buffo won 6-0, 6-0 against Crookston, 6-2, 6-3 against TRF and 6-1, 6-0 against East Grand Forks. Finally, Buffo won 6-0, 6-0 against Detroit Lakes and 6-0, 6-1 against Fergus Falls in a Friday triangular. In all, Buffo beat up on opponents by a combined 72-9 set score.