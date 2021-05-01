DETROIT LAKES -- The Bemidji High School boys tennis team was a force to be reckoned with on Friday, beating Detroit Lakes and Fergus Falls by matching 6-1 scores at a triangular in DL.

The Lumberjacks wrapped up their sixth match in four days by moving to 5-2 overall this season.

Top singles player Filippo Buffo was one set away from a perfect day for BHS, instead winning 6-0, 6-0 in the Detroit Lakes match and 6-0, 6-1 in the Fergus Falls match. Isaiah Cerven also clinched his first varsity wins, moving up from No. 4 to No. 3 singles and still posting a 2-0 day with 6-3, 6-4 and 6-1, 6-0 victories.

Jacob Fuhrman closed out Bemidji’s 2-0 performances on the singles side, twice winning by a 6-2, 6-3 score at the No. 4 spot. At second singles, Noah Johnson was also victorious by a 6-3, 6-2 margin in the Fergus Falls match.

The doubles lineup saw a shakeup, and it worked out just fine for Michael Dickinson and Logan Jensen. The No. 1 duo won 6-2, 3-6, 10-4 against the Lakers in their first pairing, and then they cruised 6-1, 6-0 over the Otters.

John McNallan and Casey Rupp also went 2-0 at No. 2 doubles, winning 6-3, 6-0 and 6-2, 6-3 for a perfect day. At third doubles, Max Harris and Jack McNallan outlasted their Detroit Lakes opponents 6-1, 4-6, 11-9 to pick up a team point, as well.

After the busy week, the Lumberjacks will get a breather over the weekend and will be back in action with a home triangular on Tuesday, May 4. BHS is scheduled to face Willmar at 2:30 p.m., then Thief River Falls at 7:30 p.m.





Bemidji 6, Detroit Lakes 1

Singles

No. 1: Buffo (BHS) def. Henderson, 6-0, 6-0

No. 2: Cihak (DL) def. Johnson, 4-6, 6-2, 12-10

No. 3: Cerven (BHS) def. Deraney, 6-3, 6-4

No. 4: Fuhrman (BHS) def. Cariveau, 6-2, 6-3

Doubles

No. 1: Dickinson/Jensen (BHS) def. Zamzo/Smith, 6-2, 3-6, 10-4

No. 2: Jo. McNallan/Rupp (BHS) def. Reller/Davis, 6-3, 6-0

No. 3: Harris/Ja. McNallan (BHS) def. Blow/Winter, 6-1, 4-6, 11-9





Bemidji 6, Fergus Falls 1

Singles

No. 1: Buffo (BHS) def. Scheirer, 6-0, 6-1

No. 2: Johnson (BHS) def. Ness, 6-3, 6-2

No. 3: Cerven (BHS) def. Kasner, 6-1, 6-0

No. 4: Fuhrman (BHS) def. Schroeder, 6-2, 6-3

Doubles

No. 1: Dickinson/Jensen (BHS) def. Tarczon/Niblock, 6-1, 6-0

No. 2: Jo. McNallan/Rupp (BHS) def. Partain/Kalenburg, 6-2, 6-3

No. 3: Ackerson/Vaughn (FF) def. Harris/Ja. McNallan, 6-3, 2-6, 10-8