THIEF RIVER FALLS -- Five Lumberjacks went 3-0 for the day as the Bemidji High School boys tennis team went 2-1 in a Thief River Falls quadrangular on Thursday.

BHS beat East Grand Forks 7-0 and Crookston 6-1 despite falling 4-3 to the host Prowlers.

Filippo Buffo at first singles, Michael Dickinson and John McNallan at first doubles, and Logan Jensen and Casey Rupp at second doubles were all perfect throughout the tripleheader.

In the first match of the day against Crookston, the Jacks prevailed at Nos. 1-3 singles and swept in doubles. Buffo won at No. 1 singles (6-0, 6-0), Noah Johnson won at No. 2 singles (6-1, 6-2) and Max Harris won at No. 3 singles (6-1, 6-0).

And, on the doubles side, the Dickinson/McNallan duo breezed by a 6-0, 6-1 score, and the Jensen/Rupp tandem was a 6-2, 6-1 winner. Jacob Fuhrman and Jack McNallan also won 6-0, 6-3 at No. 3 doubles.

BHS then lost a tight 4-3 decision against TRF in the second match of the day. Buffo cruised 6-2, 6-3 for the lone Bemidji point on the singles side, while Dickinson/John McNallan (6-1, 7-5) won at No. 1 doubles and Jensen/Rupp (6-1, 6-1) won at No. 2.

The Lumberjacks saved their best for last against EGF, sweeping the match 7-0.

The top three singles players all made quick work of their opponents. Buffo dominated 6-1, 6-0, Johnson 6-0, 6-2 and Harris 6-1, 6-0. Aidan Larson also prevailed 6-0, 7-5 at the No. 4 singles spot, clinching his first career varsity win.

In doubles, Dickinson and John McNallan made a heroic comeback in the third set. After splitting the first two sets by 2-6 and 6-2 scores, the duo came back from a 9-2 deficit in the third-set tiebreaker by securing nine straight points and winning 11-9.

Jensen and Rupp also cruised 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles, and Fuhrman and Jack McNallan outlasted their No. 3 doubles adversaries 2-6, 7-6, 10-7.

Now 3-2 on the season, Bemidji next meets Detroit Lakes and Fergus Falls in a 1 p.m. triangular on Friday, April 30, in DL.





Bemidji 6, Crookston 1

Singles:

No. 1: Buffo (BHS) def. Christensen, 6-0, 6-0

No. 2: Johnson (BHS) def. Owens, 6-1, 6-2

No. 3: Harris (BHS) def. Winjum, 6-1, 6-0

No. 4: Kelly (CRX) def. Cerven, 2-6, 6-2, 10-8

Doubles

No. 1: Dickinson/Jo. McNallan (BHS) def. Garmen/Corquette, 6-0, 6-1

No. 2: Jensen/Rupp (BHS) def. Thomforoe/Brule, 6-2, 6-1

No. 3: Fuhrman/Ja. McNallan (BHS) def.Kuchan/Armstrong, 6-0, 6-3





Thief River Falls 4, Bemidji 3

No. 1: Buffo (BHS) def. Broadwell, 6-2, 6-3

No. 2: Onkka (TRF) def. Johnson, 6-2, 6-3

No. 3: Hahn (TRF) def. Harris, 6-0, 6-2

No. 4: Gonsorowski (TRF) def. Cerven, 6-0, 5-7, 11-9

Doubles

No. 1: Dickinson/Jo. McNallan (BHS) def. JJ Cornelius/Lunsetter, 6-1, 7-5

No. 2: Jensen/Rupp (BHS) def. Rh. Jenisett/Villarsal, 6-1, 6-1

No. 3: Je. Cornelius/Re. Janisett (TRF) def. Fuhrman/Ja. McNallan, 6-4, 6-4





Bemidji 7, East Grand Forks 0

Singles

No. 1: Buffo (BHS) def. Johnson-Bohn, 6-1, 6-0

No. 2: N. Johnson (BHS) def. A. Johnson, 6-0, 6-2

No. 3: Harris (BHS) def. Steenerson, 6-1, 6-0

No. 4: Larson (BHS) def. D’Heilly, 6-0, 7-5

Doubles

No. 1: Dickinson/Jo. McNallan (BHS) def. Lubinski/Aaker, 2-6, 6-2, 11-9

No. 2: Jensen/Rupp (BHS) def. Gerber/Fridgen, 6-1, 6-1

No. 3: Fuhrman/Ja. McNallan (BHS) def. Knotson/McMahon, 2-6, 7-6, 10-7