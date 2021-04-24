SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- The Bemidji State women’s tennis team team saw its season come to an end Friday with a 4-0 defeat to Augustana in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Tournament quarterfinals at Sioux Falls, S.D.

The top-seeded Vikings tallied their 26th straight NSIC Tournament win in the opening-round win over the eighth-seeded Beavers. Augustana has won the last nine NSIC Tournament championships.

AU secured the doubles point as Valeriya Monko and Flore Hadjigeorgiou defeated Sophie Groen and Shaelyn Johnson 6-1 at No. 1 doubles. Aleksandr Kistanova and Emily Granson clinched the doubles point with their 6-2 win over Hannah Peterson and Laney Rutkowski at No. 3 doubles. The No. 2 doubles match was abandoned once the Vikings secured the doubles point.

Augustana clinched the match by scoring three singles wins. Hadjigeorgiou defeated Johnson 6-0, 6-1 in the No. 2 match, while Kistanova and Rebecca Faulkner posted 6-0, 6-0 victories over Rutkowski and Maggie Richardson in the Nos. 5 and 6 matches, respectively.

Groen, Claudie Billand and Peterson abandoned their singles matches once the win was in hand for the Vikings.

BSU completed the season at 4-8 while advancing to its fifth straight NSIC Tournament appearance.

Peterson, the team’s lone senior, finished her career with a 4-7 mark in her final season while serving as the Beavers’ primary No. 4 singles player. The three-time NSIC All-Academic honoree and team captain went 6-6 in doubles play while partnering with Rutkowski and Isabela Nelson.