BURNSVILLE -- The Bemidji State women’s tennis team did just enough in the regular season to earn a spot in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Tournament, which the league announced Sunday.

BSU grabbed the eighth and final spot in the single-elimination tournament and will face top-seeded Augustana in the first round. The match is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday, April 23, in Sioux Falls, S.D.

The Beavers finished 4-7 during the regular season, which was one game ahead of St. Cloud State for eighth place in the conference standings.

The Vikings won their 11th consecutive regular season championship this year. Augustana has won 129 straight NSIC matches -- a streak that dates back to 2009 -- and is looking for its 10th straight NSIC Tournament championship this spring. The Vikings have won their last 25 NSIC Tournament matches.

The Beavers lost 7-0 to Augustana on April 9. Hannah Peterson and Laney Rutkowski won 6-4 at No. 3 doubles during that match, and although BSU didn’t earn the team doubles point, the victory still marked Bemidji State’s first singles or doubles win against Augustana since March 2009.

The winner of Friday’s match advances to the semifinals at 8 a.m. Sunday, April 24. The championship is scheduled for noon on Sunday.

Also on the Beavers’ half of the bracket, fourth-seeded U-Mary will take on fifth-seeded Southwest Minnesota State in the first round.

Winona State earned the No. 2 seed and matched up with seventh-seeded Minnesota Duluth, while No. 3 Minnesota State Moorhead and No. 6 Sioux Falls round out the field.