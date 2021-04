Bemidji High School junior Savannah Haugen took home another title on Saturday, April 3, 2021, by winning the Match Pointe Spring Slam 18U Championship in Sioux Falls, S.D. She defeated Madeline Grabow of Sioux Falls, 6-1 and 6-0. Haugen has also captured tournament titles in Eden Prairie and Grand Forks, N.D., over this offseason. (Submitted photo)