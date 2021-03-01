WINONA -- The Bemidji State women’s tennis team split a pair of matches over the weekend, topping Upper Iowa 5-2 on Saturday before a 6-1 loss to host Winona State on Sunday.

Against the Peacocks, BSU won the doubles point behind wins at Nos. 1 and 3. Shaelyn Johnson and Sophie Groen won 6-1 at the top spot, and Isabela Nelson and Hannah Peterson were 6-4 victors at No. 3.

On the singles side, the Beavers earned team points at Nos. 3-6. Claudie Billand won 6-3, 7-4 at No. 3, while Peterson won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 4. In the fifth spot, Laney Rutkowski was up 6-0, 4-0 before her opponent retired, and Maggie Richardson rounded out the day with a 6-1, 6-2 victory at the sixth spot.

Against the Warriors, Rutkowski -- a Winona native -- won 6-2, 6-4 at fifth singles for the lone Bemidji State point.

The Beavers will sit with a 3-4 record for nearly a month. They’ll next be in Duluth for a March 27-28 set against UMD on day one and then St. Cloud State on day two.