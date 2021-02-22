GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- The Bemidji State women’s tennis team split a pair of Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference matches Sunday, Feb. 21, in Grand Forks, N.D. The Beavers swept Minnesota State 7-0 before falling 4-3 to Southwest Minnesota State.

Shaelyn Johnson completed a 4-0 day by winning in singles and doubles in both matches.

Each BSU player won by straight sets in the win over MSU, marking the third straight time the team has shut out the Mavericks.

Johnson and Sophie Groen, as well as Isabela Nelson and Hannah Peterson, each won at doubles to claim the doubles point against SMSU. Johnson and Claudie Billand each won at singles, but the Mustangs would take the remaining matches to earn the victory.

Bemidji State (2-3) will next travel to Winona to face Winona State and Upper Iowa this weekend, Feb. 27-28.