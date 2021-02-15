VIRGINIA -- The Bemidji State women’s tennis team dropped a pair of neutral-site matches over the weekend in Virginia, Minn., falling 5-2 against Minnesota State Moorhead on Saturday before a 4-3 loss to U-Mary on Sunday.

Against MSUM, the Beavers (1-2) got wins out of their top two pairings to earn the team point in doubles play. At No. 1, Sophie Groen and Shay Johnson teammed up for a 6-2 victory, while Claudia Billand and Laney Rutkowski were 6-4 winners at No. 2.

In singles, Billand won 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 at the No. 3 spot to earn another point for BSU, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Dragons.

A day later against U-Mary, the Marauders took the doubles point before splitting results down the singles lineup. Bemidji State picked up wins from Groen at No. 1 singles (6-4, 6-2), Johnson at No. 2 (6-3, 3-6, 7-6) and Rutkowski at No. 4 (6-3, 6-1), but they needed one more and ultimately fell by a 4-3 team score.

Sophomore newcomer Taylor Offerdahl, a 2019 Bemidji High School graduate, also won 8-5 in a singles exhibition against MSUM and paired with Isabella Nelson for an 8-2 exhibition win against U-Mary.

The Beavers will next travel to Grand Forks, N.D., for a pair of matches on Saturday, Feb. 20. BSU will face Minnesota State at 10:30 a.m. and Southwest Minnesota State at 1 p.m.