BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State women’s tennis head coach Kyle Fodness has announced the commitments of three Minnesota natives to the program.

Bemidji’s Lexi Leitner, Brainerd’s Lily Jones and Hastings’s Anri Sakakibara are set to join the Beavers.

Leitner has played for Mark Fodness and Kyle Fodness across town with the Lumberjacks’ girls tennis program, where she was a four-time letter winner. The three-time all-conference honoree totaled 49 wins with BHS and finished 12-2 as a senior captain last fall, helping lead the team to a section title.

Jones was a four-time letter winner with the Brainerd Warriors, compiling a career record of 54-19. She twice earned all-conference honors and was named all-conference honorable mention once, while helping guide Brainerd to conference titles in 2019 and 2020.

Sakakibara was a five-time letter winner at Hastings High School, where she finished as high as third in the section tournament as a singles player. She earned all-conference honors three times.

BSU is 1-0 after opening the 2021 season last Wednesday. The Beavers will return to action Feb. 13-14 in Virginia, Minn., for matches against Minnesota State Moorhead and University of Mary.