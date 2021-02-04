BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State women’s tennis team started the 2021 season on the right foot with a 7-0 sweep of Minnesota Crookston on Wednesday at the Gillett Wellness Center.

The Beavers captured wins in every singles and doubles match without dropping a game to earn the victory in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference opener.

Shaelyn Johnson and Claudie Billand, Hannah Peterson and Isabela Nelson, and Maggie Richardson and Taylor Offerdahl completed 6-0 victories to sweep all three doubles matches and spot the team a 1-0 lead.

BSU also swept all six singles matches with Sophie Groen, Johnson, Billand, Peterson, Richardson and Nelson each recording straight-set wins of 6-0, 6-0.

Bemidji State will next compete Feb. 13-14 in a pair of neutral-site NSIC matches in Virginia, Minn., against Minnesota State Moorhead and University of Mary.