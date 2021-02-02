BURNSVILLE -- Bemidji State has been picked to finish sixth in the NSIC Preseason Women’s Tennis Coaches’ Poll. The Beavers received 68 points in the poll, four points behind No. 5 Sioux Falls and four ahead of No. 7 Minnesota Duluth.

Augustana garnered 121 points and 11 of 12 first-place votes to become the preseason favorite to win the conference title. Minnesota State Moorhead earned one first-place vote and 102 points to be tabbed second.

Freshman Sophie Groen was picked as the Beavers’ Player to Watch. She is believed to be the first Netherlands native to compete for the BSU women’s tennis program.

Augustana junior Laura Arce Vieyra was selected NSIC Preseason Player of the Year for the second consecutive season.

Bemidji State is set to open the 2021 season against Minnesota Crookston at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3, at the Gillett Wellness Center. The Beavers finished 7-7 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, placing sixth in the NSIC with a 5-5 league record.

NSIC Preseason Coaches’ Poll

1-Augustana (11) 121

2-MSU Moorhead (1) 102

3-Winona State 92

4-U-Mary 83

5-Sioux Falls 72

6-Bemidji State 68

7-Minnesota Duluth 64

8-Upper Iowa 51

9-Minnesota State 48

10-SW Minn. State 38

11-St. Cloud State 34

12-Minnesota Crookston 19