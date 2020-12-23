BEMIDJI -- Following their Section 8AA team title in 2020, several members of the Bemidji High School girls tennis team have received All-Conference honors from the Central Lakes Conference.

Senior Lexi Leitner, junior Savannah Haugen and sophomore Emily Dondelinger were selected to the All-Conference First Team. Leitner and Haugen each finished 12-2 individually on the season, and Dondelinger went 11-3.

Four Lumberjacks were named All-Conference Honorable Mention: senior Nettie Kimble, and juniors Paige Anderson, Chloe Hasbargen and Tatum Offerdahl. Anderson, Hasbargen and Offerdahl each compiled 13-1 records for the year, and Kimble finished 12-2.

Bemidji captured its fifth girls tennis section title in program history this fall with a 5-2 victory over St. Cloud Tech in the Section 8AA championship.