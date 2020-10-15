BRAINERD -- For the first time since 2008, the Bemidji High School girls tennis team reigns as section champions once again.

The Lumberjacks captured the fifth section title in program history Thursday afternoon in Brainerd, triumphant by a 5-2 score over St. Cloud Tech in the Section 8AA championship.

“I’m very happy that this great group of student-athletes was able to create such a great memory,” BHS head coach Kyle Fodness said. “The team coming home as section champions is a great reward for them, but they all agreed that their favorite part of their experience has been the time spent with the team, and that one of the most important elements of their success in the playoffs has been their positivity and support for each other.”

After shuffling the lineup on Tuesday for a semifinal upset over Brainerd, North No. 2-seeded Bemidji returned to normal to close out its perfect section run.

The South No. 2-seeded Tigers took the first team point at No. 1 singles, but seniors Lexi Leitner and Nettie Kimble closed their Lumberjack careers with a 6-1, 6-2 victory at No. 1 doubles. The two finished 11-2 as a tandem this year.

“(They) set the tone with the first win on the day and played one of their stronger matches of the year,” Fodness said. “Nettie was strong all over the court today, and Lexi added strong baseline play along with her usual athletic presence at the net. They both capped great careers with an important win to get momentum going for the rest of the team.”

Chloe Hasbargen and Paige Anderson followed suit at No. 2 doubles, victorious by a 6-2, 6-0 margin to put BHS in front 2-1. The pairing produced a team-best 12-1 record together.

“Chloe and Paige followed suit and added another nice win to their tally this year,” Fodness said. “They continue to compliment each other extremely well and made some great strategic adjustments to seal the second set and their win. Both players have really raised their games throughout the season in big matches, and they did that again today.”

Emily Dondelinger then put Bemidji on the bring of history with her 6-4, 6-2 win at No. 2 singles.

And at long last, Margie Anderson and Mollie Rupp clinched the win at No. 3 doubles, winning 6-3, 6-3 for the coveted fourth team point.

“Mollie had won the prior point by coming across the middle for a great putaway at the net, and Margie sealed the section championship with a backhand shot deep to the corner that their opponent sent long,” Fodness said. “They were important contributors this year with great team chemistry on the court, and they have bright futures.”

Tatum Offerdahl then won 7-6, 6-2 at No. 3 singles for good measure. St. Cloud Tech won at fourth singles for the team’s second point.

The Jacks won’t advance to the state tournament, however. The Minnesota State High School League canceled all play beyond section tournaments this fall due to coronavirus concerns.

Nonetheless, Bemidji finishes 13-1 on the season, including six straight wins to close the year. More importantly, they follow in the footsteps of the 1989, 1999, 2007 and 2008 teams and join an exclusive club as the program’s only section champions.





Bemidji 5, St. Cloud Tech 2

Singles

No. 1: A. Tarrolly (SCT) def. Haugen, 6-1, 6-1

No. 2: Dondelinger (BHS) def. P. Tarrolly, 6-4, 6-2

No. 3: Offerdahl (BHS) def. Marohl, 7-6, 6-2

No. 4: Wilfrog (SCT) def. Neis, 6-1, 6-7, 10-3

Doubles

No. 1: Leitner/Kimble (BHS) def. Donnelly/Starren, 6-1, 6-2

No. 2: Hasbergen/P. Anderson (BHS) def. Miller/Bauerly, 6-2, 6-0

No. 3: M. Anderson/Rupp (BHS) def. Brown/I. Anderson, 6-3, 6-3