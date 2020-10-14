BRAINERD -- A berth in the Section 8AA girls tennis final was riding on a third-set tiebreaker in Tuesday’s semifinal match between Bemidji High School and Brainerd.

On the brink of elimination down 5-2 in the second set of their No. 1 doubles match, Lexi Leitner and Emily Dondelinger clawed back and clinched the North subsection title for the No. 2-seeded Lumberjacks with a 4-3 victory. The loss was top-seeded Brainerd’s first of the season, and Bemidji avenged a 6-1 September defeat.

“It’s one of those wins that you’re happy that a team got because they’re going to remember it for a long time,” BHS head coach Kyle Fodness said.

Fodness reworked the lineup to shift some players to doubles, a strategy that paid off. All three doubles teams were victorious, as was Savannah Haugen at No. 1 singles.

“We felt confident with it, but it was going to require a little bit of sacrifice moving around and being flexible,” Fodness said.

All eyes were on No. 1 doubles once every other match concluded with the overall score knotted at 3-3.

Leitner and Dondelinger recovered from a 7-5 first-set loss to take the second set 7-5. They rallied all the way back, including being down 6-5, to force a third-set tiebreaker against Lily Jones and Kate Chaussee.

Partnered with a doubles regular in Leitner, Dondelinger capped her first career No. 1 doubles match by delivering the winning point in the tiebreaker with her backhand down the line.

“(It was) a really kind of courageous shot to hit at that point, and she executed it really well,” Fodness said.

One match prior at No. 3 doubles, Nettie Kimble and Paige Anderson also staged a comeback win to level the team score for the Jacks. Both typically play doubles, but were not working with their usual partners Tuesday. After a 7-5 first-set loss, the new pairing notched wins of 6-3 and 6-2 to claim the victory over Lila Collins and Ella Chaussee.

Tatum Offerdahl moved to doubles and teamed up with Chloe Hasbargen for a 6-3, 6-1 win at No. 2 doubles.

“In doubles, it’s so important to have a great teammate and it’s tough to do without playing a lot together,” Fodness said. “I think that just speaks to the quality, good people on the team that they can grab new partners, practice for a couple days and have really good team chemistry. That was really important with how resilient they were in those comebacks.”

Haugen was as dominant as usual at No. 1 singles, securing a 6-2, 6-4 victory.

“The new lineup puts a ton of pressure on the No. 1 singles player, but from watching Savannah prepare and play, you sure wouldn’t know it,” Fodness said.

Bemidji lost its other three singles matches in straight sets as Margie Anderson and Mollie Rupp shifted to singles from doubles and Darby Neis moved up to No. 2 singles from the No. 4 spot.

BHS improved to 12-1 on the season, while the Warriors ended the year 9-1.

The Lumberjacks will now go head-to-head with St. Cloud Tech for the Section 8AA title at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, in Sartell. BHS will have a chance to hoist its fifth section title in program history and its first since 2008.

South No. 2 seed Tech defeated top-seeded Becker 4-3 to capture the South subsection title Tuesday.

Bemidji 4, Brainerd 3

Singles

No. 1: Haugen (BEM) def. Kurtzman, 6-2, 6-4

No. 2: Moraghan (BRD) def. Neis, 6-2, 6-2

No. 3: Ruhl (BRD) def. M. Anderson, 6-3, 6-0

No. 4: Busch (BRD) def. Rupp, 6-0, 6-2

Doubles

No. 1: Leitner/Dondelinger (BEM) def. Jones/K. Chaussee, 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (7-5)

No. 2: Hasbergen/Offerdahl (BEM) def. Goeden/Folden, 6-3, 6-1

No. 3: Kimble/P. Anderson (BEM) def. Collins/E. Chaussee, 5-7, 6-3, 6-2