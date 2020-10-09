BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School girls tennis team is only two wins away from a Section 8AA title after Thursday’s 5-2 victory over Alexandria. The win advanced the No. 2-seeded Lumberjacks to the North subsection final, where they’ll meet top-seeded Brainerd on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

BHS got off to a strong start in taking a 3-0 lead thanks to straight-set wins from Savannah Haugen at No. 1 singles, Chloe Hasbargen and Paige Anderson at No. 2 doubles, and Tatum Offerdahl at No. 3 singles.

“Savannah continues her great play, Tatum continues to only get stronger as the match progresses, and Chloe and Paige continue to be a strong pairing at second,” BHS head coach Kyle Fodness said. “(Hasbargen and Anderson) have really complimented each other well. Even though they don’t play No. 1 in the lineup, they are very competitive with Lexi (Leitner) and Nettie (Kimble) and they all push each other to become better.”

Leitner and Kimble suffered a 6-2, 7-6 (2) setback in first doubles as the Cardinals earned their first win of the day. Alexandria then won at fourth singles to narrow the deficit to 3-2 overall.

Emily Dondelinger sealed the deal for the Lumberjacks at No. 2 singles as she battled to a 6-4, 6-3 win.

“She has worked tremendously hard in the offseason and deserves a lot of credit,” Fodness said. “It’s a tough task for a 10th grader to play No. 2 singles, and she’s been a strong presence in our lineup there all year.”

Margie Anderson and Mollie Rupp put the finishing touches on the North semifinal win by taking No. 3 doubles 6-3, 7-5.

Now 11-1 overall, BHS finished 7-0 at home -- undefeated on their home courts for the second consecutive season thanks to Thursday’s victory.

Bemidji will now travel to Brainerd for a showdown between the North’s top two seeds in the subsection final. The Warriors handed the Jacks their lone defeat of the season, a 6-1 loss in Brainerd on Sept. 22. The match is set for 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

The South subsection’s top two seeds -- No. 1 Becker and No. 2 St. Cloud Tech -- are set to meet on the other side of the bracket Tuesday in Becker.

The Section 8AA final is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15 in Sartell.

Bemidji 5, Alexandria 2

Singles

No. 1: Haugen (BHS) def. Holm, 6-2, 6-0

No. 2: Dondelinger (BHS) def. Roggenback, 6-4, 6-3

No. 3: Offerdahl (BHS) def. Jiang, 6-4, 6-0

No. 4: Hatlestad (ALX) def. Neis, 6-1, 6-3

Doubles

No. 1: Sues/Netland (ALX) def. Leitner/Kimble, 6-2, 7-6 (2)

No. 2: Hasbargen/P. Anderson (BHS) def. Doherty/Aure, 6-3, 6-1

No. 3: M. Anderson/Rupp (BHS) def. Tilleskjor/Reed, 6-3, 7-5