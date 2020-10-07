BEMIDJI -- In their last dance with the Bemidji High School girls tennis team, Nettie Kimble and Lexi Leitner are focused on leading the program throughout the Section 8AA Tournament.

“We want to come out really strong and as a team,” Kimble said. “(I want) to be a role model out there and show the team how we can all do it together for a section championship.”

“Obviously I’m super grateful that we even get the opportunity to play,” Leitner added. “This means so much to me. It’s been an incredible season. The whole team is doing so well, and it being my senior season, it’s super fun playing.”

The lone seniors for the North No. 2 seeded Lumberjacks, season-long stalwarts at top doubles, earned the first team point of a 7-0 sweep over North No. 7 seed Detroit Lakes to open the postseason at the high school.

“The team is really full of confidence and playing well on every court,” BHS head coach Kyle Fodness said. “They have really settled into their positions in the lineup.”

The Kimble-Leitner ticket won 6-1, 6-0 and improved to 10-1 this season, a record indicative of the complementary style the two bring to the table.

“Lexi’s a power player,” Kimble said. “She’s gotten a lot of touches up at the net and good volleys. She’s solid at keeping me steady, too.”

“Nettie’s a solid player,” Leitner added. “I really like playing with her. She keeps me in check, and that’s all you need.”

Kimble ended Tuesday’s match with a perfect ace, a microcosm of a near-spotless effort from Bemidji. Kimble and Leitner weren’t the only two who dominated, as nearly all others won in straight sets.

Chloe Hasbargen and Paige Anderson teamed up for a 6-2, 6-1 victory at No. 2 doubles, while Margie Anderson and Mollie Rupp were 6-0, 6-1 winners at No. 3 doubles.

“Lexi and Nettie got back in their groove of playing aggressively, and I thought Chloe and Paige did a great job of the same thing,” Fodness said. “Margie and Mollie are also getting stronger in every match they play together.”

On the singles courts, Savannah Haugen triumphed by matching 6-2, 6-2 scores at No. 1. Emily Dondelinger dropped the first set but recovered for a 5-7, 6-2, 10-1 comeback at No. 2, while Tatum Offerdahl (6-0, 6-1) and Darby Neis (6-1, 6-1) were quick winners at Nos. 3 and 4 singles, respectively.

“Savannah continues to prove why she is one of the best players in the section with a strong win,” Fodness said. “Emily (had) a nice comeback win, and Tatum and Darby also (had) strong matches.”

The Lumberjacks will next host North No. 3 seed Alexandria in the subsection semifinals at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at BHS. The Cardinals were a victor over North No. 6 seed Little Falls in the first round.

“The goal for us is mainly to play our game and do the best we can,” Leitner said. “Hopefully we can win the section title. That would be amazing.”





No. 2 Bemidji 7, No. 7 Detroit Lakes 0

Singles

No. 1: Haugen (BHS) def. Vagle, 6-2, 6-2

No. 2: Dondelinger (BHS) def. Anderson, 5-7, 6-2, 10-1

No. 3: Offerdahl (BHS) def. Engum, 6-0, 6-1

No. 4: Neis (BHS) def. Askelson, 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

No. 1: Leitner/Kimble (BHS) def. Leitheiser/Lunde, 6-1, 6-0

No. 2: Hasbargen/P. Anderson (BHS) def. Bellefeuille/Noll, 6-2, 6-1

No. 3: M. Anderson/Rupp (BHS) def. Winter/LeCleir, 6-0, 6-1