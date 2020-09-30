SARTELL -- The Bemidji High School girls tennis team breezed against Sartell-St. Stephen on Tuesday, winning its regular-season finale in straight sets across the board and posting a 7-0 victory in Sartell.

Savannah Haugen and Emily Dondelinger were both 6-0, 6-0 winners at Nos. 1 and 2 singles, respectively. Tatum Offerdahl also cruised at No. 3 singles as a 6-1, 6-0 victor, and Darby Neis rounded out a perfect singles showing with a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 4.

The Lumberjacks enjoyed similar success on the doubles side. Lexi Leitner and Nettie Kimble rolled at the top spot, winning 6-4, 6-4. Chloe Hasbargen and Paige Anderson prevailed 6-1, 6-2 at second doubles, and Margie Anderson and Mollie Rupp posted a 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 3, which also clinched the team win.

BHS finished second in the Central Lakes Conference standings with a 9-1 record. However, first-place Brainerd is currently quarantined for two weeks due to a coronavirus outbreak within the school, meaning the No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup scheduled for Thursday has been canceled.

Bemidji now awaits details for the Section 8AA Tournament, which is scheduled to begin next week.





Bemidji 7, Sartell-St. Stephen 0

Singles

No. 1: Haugen (BHS) def. Weno 6-0, 6-0

No. 2: Dondelinger (BHS) def. Buetema 6-0, 6-0

No. 3: Offerdahl (BHS) def. Marell 6-1, 6-0

No. 4: Neis (BHS) def. Hennen 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

No. 1: Leitner/Kimble (BHS) def. Burns/Steil 6-4, 6-4

No. 2: Hasbargen/P. Anderson (BHS) def. Crandell/Stangle 6-1, 6-2

No. 3: M. Anderson/Rupp (BHS) def. Leen/Schmidt 6-1, 6-2