SARTELL -- The Bemidji High School girls tennis team breezed against Sartell-St. Stephen on Tuesday, winning its regular-season finale in straight sets across the board and posting a 7-0 victory in Sartell.

Savannah Haugen and Emily Dondelinger were both 6-0, 6-0 winners at Nos. 1 and 2 singles, respectively. Tatum Offerdahl also cruised at No. 3 singles as a 6-1, 6-0 victor, and Darby Neis rounded out a perfect singles showing with a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 4.

The Lumberjacks enjoyed similar success on the doubles side. Lexi Leitner and Nettie Kimble rolled at the top spot, winning 6-4, 6-4. Chloe Hasbargen and Paige Anderson prevailed 6-1, 6-2 at second doubles, and Margie Anderson and Mollie Rupp posted a 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 3, which also clinched the team win.

BHS finished second in the Central Lakes Conference standings with a 9-1 record. However, first-place Brainerd is currently quarantined for two weeks due to a coronavirus outbreak within the school, meaning the No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup scheduled for Thursday has been canceled.

Bemidji now awaits details for the Section 8AA Tournament, which is scheduled to begin next week.

Newsletter signup for email alerts



Bemidji 7, Sartell-St. Stephen 0

Singles

No. 1: Haugen (BHS) def. Weno 6-0, 6-0

No. 2: Dondelinger (BHS) def. Buetema 6-0, 6-0

No. 3: Offerdahl (BHS) def. Marell 6-1, 6-0

No. 4: Neis (BHS) def. Hennen 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

No. 1: Leitner/Kimble (BHS) def. Burns/Steil 6-4, 6-4

No. 2: Hasbargen/P. Anderson (BHS) def. Crandell/Stangle 6-1, 6-2

No. 3: M. Anderson/Rupp (BHS) def. Leen/Schmidt 6-1, 6-2