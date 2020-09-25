BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School girls tennis team got back to its winning ways Thursday with a 5-2 home win over Fergus Falls.

The Lumberjacks made quick work of the Otters in doubles without dropping a set to start off the afternoon. Chloe Hasbargen and Paige Anderson didn’t even drop a game in a 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 2 match. Lexi Leitner and Nettie Kimble were 6-0, 6-4 winners at No. 1 doubles, while Margie Anderson and Mollie Rupp prevailed 6-1, 6-1.

Savannah Haugen clinched the team victory for BHS with her 6-1, 6-3 win at No. 1 singles. Emily Dondelinger followed with a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 2 singles. The Otters earned their pair of wins at Nos. 3 and 4 singles.

Bemidji improved to 8-1 on the year with the victory. The Jacks will head to Sartell-St. Stephen for their next match at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Bemidji 5, Fergus Falls 2

Singles

No. 1: Haugen (BHS) def. Colbeck, 6-1, 6-3

No. 2: Dondelinger (BHS) def. M. Anderson, 6-1, 6-1

No. 3: Abrahams (FF) def. Neis, 4-6, 6-4, (10-4)

No. 4: A. Anderson (FF) def. Jensen, 6-2, 6-1

Doubles

No. 1: Leitner/Kimble (BHS) def. Weber/Nasri, 6-0, 6-4

No. 2: Hasbargen/P. Anderson (BHS) def. Pearson/Strom, 6-0, 6-0

No. 3: M. Anderson/Rupp (BHS) def. Prody/Longtin, 6-1, 6-1