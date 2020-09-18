BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School girls tennis team extended its season-opening win streak to seven matches with a 5-2 home victory over Alexandria on Thursday. The team is now undefeated at 7-0 for the year.

Chloe Hasbargen and Paige Anderson opened the day with a 6-4, 6-4 win at No. 2 doubles. Bemidji’s top three singles players took it from there as Savannah Haugen (6-1, 6-1) and Emily Dondelinger (6-4, 6-0) each won in straight sets to give the team a 3-0 lead. Tatum Offerdahl overcame a 6-1 loss to take the final two sets 6-1, 6-4 and clinch the match victory for BHS.

The Cardinals won two of the day’s final three matches in No. 3 doubles and No. 4 singles. Lexi Leitner and Nettie Kimble were 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 winners at No. 1 doubles for the Jacks.

Bemidji will look to keep its unbeaten streak alive when it travels to Brainerd for a 4:30 p.m. start on Tuesday, Sept. 22, in a premier matchup featuring two of the strongest teams in the Central Lakes Conference.

Bemidji 5, Alexandria 2

Singles

No. 1: Haugen (BHS) def. Holm, 6-1, 6-1

No. 2: Dondelinger (BHS) def. Roggenbuck, 6-4, 6-0

No. 3: Offerdahl (BHS) def. Jiang, 1-6, 6-1, 6-4

No. 4: Hedlestad (ALX) def. Neis, 7-6, 6-4

Doubles

No. 1: Leitner/Kimble (BHS) def. Sule/Netland, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3

No. 2: Hasbargen/P. Anderson (BHS) def. Doherty/Aure, 6-4, 6-2

No. 3: Tilleskjor/Reed (ALX) def. Rupp/M. Anderson, 6-4, 6-4