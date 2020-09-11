BEMIDJI -- Playing under the lights at Bemidji High School for the first time this season, the Lumberjack girls tennis team continued its unbeaten start to the season with a 6-1 victory over Willmar on Thursday. The win moves BHS to 5-0 on the year.

Savannah Haugen made quick work of the No. 1 singles match by grabbing a 6-1, 6-1 win. That was also the score in Chloe Hasbargen and Paige Anderson’s win at No. 2 doubles.

Allie Bruhn snatched a 6-1, 6-3 win for the Cardinals in No. 4 singles, but that was the visitors’ lone win of the evening.

Emily Dondelinger prevailed 6-0, 6-4 in No. 2 singles and Tatum Offerdahl clinched the team victory with a 6-2, 7-5 win at No. 3 singles. Lexi Leitner and Nettie Kimble overcame a first-set loss and won 11 straight games to take No. 1 doubles 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, while Abby Johnson and Darby Neis secured a 7-6, 6-4 win at No. 3 doubles. The victory was the first for Neis at the varsity level.

“(Haugen) took control of points early and played very well from start to finish,” head coach Kyle Fodness said. “Emily and Tatum had very similar matches right next to each other. They cruised in the first set, then each of their opponents raised their game and Emily and Tatum both did a great job of adjusting. They feed off of each other’s energy very well, even though they are on separate courts.”

The Lumberjacks will be back under the lights for a 7 p.m. home match with Moorhead on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Bemidji 6, Willmar 1

Singles

No. 1: Haugen (BHS) def. Morrell, 6-1, 6-1

No. 2: Dondelinger (BHS) def. Pitzen, 6-0, 6-4

No. 3: Offerdahl (BHS) def. Mara, 6-2, 7-5

No. 4: Bruhn (WIL) def. M. Anderson, 6-1, 6-3

Doubles

No. 1: Leitner/Kimble (BHS) def. Becker/Laidlaw, 4-6, 6-0, 6-3

No. 2: Hasbargen/P. Anderson (BHS) def. Al. Staebell/As. Staebell, 6-1, 6-1

No. 3: Johnson/Neis (BHS) def. Laurence/Berget, 7-6, 6-4