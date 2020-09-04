ST. CLOUD -- The Bemidji High School girls tennis team continued its unbeaten start to the season with a 6-1 victory at St. Cloud Tech on Thursday. The win improved the Lumberjacks to 4-0 on the year.

The Jacks got things started with doubles wins from Lexi Leitner and Nettie Kimble (6-0, 6-2), and Chloe Hasbargen and Paige Anderson (6-2, 6-2).

“Lexi and Nettie were rock-solid. They are playing like experienced seniors and complement each other very well,” head coach Kyle Fodness said. “‘Steady Nettie’ sets up Lexi to be very active at the net, and Nettie had some great shots down the line and lobs over the top to keep their opponents off balance.

“Chloe and Paige are starting to play like seniors as juniors. They have a very similar dynamic to Lexi and Nettie. That 1-2 punch in doubles has been fun to watch and tough to beat.”

Savannah Haugen suffered her first loss of the year to defending section champion Ashley Tarrolly in a 6-2, 6-3 defeat at No. 1 singles, which put Thursday’s team score at 2-1 for the match.

“She gave her the closest match she has had this year, and I hope Savannah can play her again in playoffs,” Fodness said.

BHS quickly rattled off four consecutive wins to seal the win. Tatum Offerdahl won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 3 singles before Emily Dondelinger clinched the match with a 6-2, 6-3 win at No. 2 singles.

Margie Anderson later added a 7-5, 6-1 win at No. 4 singles. Abby Johnson earned her first varsity win alongside Mollie Rupp, as the pair overcame a first-set loss to rally for a 2-6, 7-5, 6-1 victory at No. 3 doubles.

The Bemidji JV also improved to 4-0 with a 5-3 victory.

The Jacks are next set to face Willmar at home on Thursday, Sept. 10, at a time to be determined.