FERGUS FALLS -- The Bemidji High School girls tennis team claimed their third consecutive win to start the season with a 6-1 road victory over Fergus Falls on Tuesday.

The Lumberjacks rolled through the first six matches of the day, winning each of them in straight sets. Emily Dondelinger’s 6-0, 6-4 victory at No. 2 singles made it 4-0 for the visitors and clinched the win.

Savannah Haugen, Tatum Offerdahl and Margie Anderson each remained unbeaten on the season with singles wins.

In doubles, Lexi Leitner and Nettie Kimble earned a 6-0, 6-4 win in the No. 1 match, while Chloe Hasbargen and Paige Anderson picked up the 6-2, 6-1 win in the No. 2 tilt. Both doubles pairings improved to 3-0 on the year.

Hannah Prody and Ashtyn Lill secured the Otters’ lone win, 7-5, 6-2, at No. 3 doubles.

The Bemidji JV team also improved to 3-0 on the season with an 8-1 win.

The Jacks will look to remain undefeated when they travel to St. Cloud Tech for a 4:30 p.m. clash on Thursday, Sept. 3.

Bemidji 6, Fergus Falls 1

Singles

No. 1: Haugen (BHS) def. Colbeck, 6-1, 6-2

No. 2: Dondelinger (BHS) def. M. Anderson, 6-0, 6-4

No. 3: Offerdahl (BHS) def. Abrahams, 6-3, 6-1

No. 4: M. Anderson (BHS) def. A. Anderson, 6-0, 6-3

Doubles

No. 1: Leitner/Kimble (BHS) def. Weber/Nasri, 6-0, 6-4

No. 2: Hasbargen/P. Anderson (BHS) def. Kraus/Marsh, 6-2, 6-1

No. 3: Prody/Lill (FF) def. Jensen/Rupp, 7-5, 6-2