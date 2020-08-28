ST. CLOUD -- The Bemidji High School girls tennis team made quick work of Sauk Rapids-Rice/St. Cloud Apollo on Thursday, winning in straight sets across the board.

In fact, the Lumberjacks won a dominant 84 of 98 games on the afternoon.

Savannah Haugen was perfect from the top singles spot, winning 6-0, 6-0 for the second time in as many tries this season. Emily Dondelinger and Tatum Offerdahl came close to mirroring Haugen, as the respective Nos. 2 and 3 singles players were 6-0, 6-1 winners in their own right.

Margie Anderson closed out the singles side at the No. 4 spot, claiming a 6-2, 6-2 win.

In doubles, Lexi Leitner and Nettie Kimble held down the No. 1 position with a comfortable 6-1, 6-1 victory. Chloe Hasbergen and Paige Anderson were just as impressive at second doubles, winning by the same score. And at third doubles, Maddie Jensen and Mollie Rupp closed Bemidji’s perfect showing with a 6-4, 6-0 victory.

BHS improves to 2-0 on the young season and will next face Fergus Falls at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, in Fergus.