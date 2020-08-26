“In the first four points, I watched, and she ripped the ball right where you needed to. Every single time,” said Bemidji High School girls tennis head coach Kyle Fodness. “Intelligence out on the court is really one of her big strengths. … She knows the right time to hit the right shot. A lot of players have shots sometimes like hers, but they don’t use them at the right times and in the right place.”

Haugen was dominant on day one, welcoming fall sports to Bemidji with her clean sweep on Tuesday. The junior mainstay at the No. 1 singles spot had the opening statement of the Lumberjacks’ 6-1 victory over Rocori at BHS.

“It felt really great to come out strong, swinging, and to come out with that 6-0, 6-0 win,” Haugen said. “(Rocori senior Kathryn Headlee) played a great match, but today, I was really firing on all cylinders and everything was really working well.”

And, not to mention, it was just good to be back as the first high school sporting event in town since March.

“When you look out and all the spectators are wearing masks, it can be a little jarring sometimes,” Haugen said. “But mostly, the feeling of gratefulness is definitely different. Before, your sports season is something that you can really take for granted. This year, we weren’t even sure if we were going to have one. We’ve been really grateful for the opportunity to even get out and play.”

Fodness said he was sure to emphasize that point to Haugen, who may not otherwise have the time to take in the experience.

“Today, we were chatting more about appreciating the moment than we were a game plan,” Fodness said. “She’s been really dependable to the point where she can come out to a match, and it’s almost important for her to not cruise too fast and step back to appreciate the moment, all the hard work she’s put in throughout the offseason.”

That work has placed Haugen in a pivotal spot. Not only is she playing first singles, a position she owned during a 23-6 sophomore season in 2019, but she’s also been named a team captain this fall. So her success is about more than just herself.

“As a captain, I always feel like I want to represent and do well for my team. And especially at the first singles spot,” Haugen said. “You’re always trying to do your best, represent your team well and keep their spirits up, too, as well as yours.”

Haugen wasn’t the only Lumberjack with a successful day. Fellow junior Tatum Offerdahl roared to a 4-6, 6-0, 6-0 comeback victory at No. 3 singles, while eighth-grader Margie Anderson prevailed 6-0, 6-1 at No. 4 singles. Sophomore Emily Dondelinger lost 7-6, 6-3, 11-9 at No. 2 singles.

Bemidji swept doubles play, led by the senior tandem of Lexi Leitner and Nettie Kimble -- 6-0, 6-4 victors -- at No. 1. Juniors Chloe Hasbargen and Paige Anderson won 7-6, 6-3 at the second spot, while freshman Maddie Jensen and eighth-grader Mollie Rupp debuted on varsity with a 6-7, 6-0, 7-6 comeback win.

“It feels really great to see everyone on the team do so well,” Haugen said. “There were a couple close matches, but we came through on most of them, and everyone had a great day. Especially some of our younger players.”

Bemidji will return to the courts for a 4:30 p.m. contest at St. Cloud Apollo on Thursday, Aug. 27.





Bemidji 6, Rocori 1

Singles

No. 1: Haugen (BHS) def. Headlee, 6-0, 6-0

No. 2: Loesch (ROC) def. Dondelinger, 6-7, 6-3, 11-9

No. 3: Offerdahl (BHS) def. Kaluza, 4-6, 6-0, 6-0

No. 4: M. Anderson (BHS) def. Peters, 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

No. 1: Kimble/Leitner (BHS) def. Garding/Wieling, 6-0, 6-4

No. 2: P. Anderson/Hasbargen (BHS) def. Andrusick/Jopp, 7-6, 6-3

No. 3: Jensen/Rupp (BHS) def. Horn/Galazen, 6-7, 6-0, 7-6