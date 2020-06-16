That’s because it’s considered a “low-risk” sport by the Minnesota Department of Health’s coronavirus guidelines.

As such, participation in this year’s Bemidji Tennis summer program has not taken a hit at all.

“It’s actually been pretty typical,” said Kyle Fodness, the girls and women’s tennis coach at Bemidji High School and Bemidji State, respectively. “We were a little bit down for numbers initially, just because I think people were kind of waiting to see with summer activities and everything.”

From elementary school to high school, kids of all ages took to the tennis courts at Bemidji Middle School and BHS on Monday to kick off this summer’s program. Registration remains open and Fodness estimated that up to 140 participants will be signed up by week’s end.

Younger players will have the opportunity to learn the game, while older participants can fine-tune their skills. Sessions run Monday through Thursday each week until July 16.

“It was really a lot of small group work. We had players in some sessions get a lot of one-on-one time, small group time,” Fodness said of the program’s first day. “From a learning standpoint and a development standpoint, it allowed coaches to really do a great job just working skills with kids.”

Given tennis’s nature, it doesn’t take much to adapt to COVID-19 guidelines, though there were still some changes that needed to be made, such as disinfecting equipment. Players won’t be able to congregate around the courts like they’re accustomed to, and there’ll be plenty of hand sanitizer to go around.

“We don’t treat it less seriously because it’s low risk,” Fodness said. “The coaches have done a really good job with that. We want to follow every instruction. The guidelines that we are able to put in place just lend themselves to not changing what we do a whole lot. The biggest thing is just space.”

On the court, spacing is no issue.

“But really (with) matchplay singles and doubles, you can do a lot while still staying pretty spaced out,” Fodness said. “Singles you can really emphasize because you have to be spaced out. You’re never really at the net at the same time or close to each other.”

BHS tennis players are also taking part in the Sanford POWER strength and conditioning program, which began Monday, as well. The Lumberjack boys team’s season was called off due to the pandemic, while the girls team is hopeful its season can begin as usual this fall.

“The boys, we lost a lot of seniors this past spring and they’re very hungry to compete in the spring having missed a season. ... A lot of spots are open on that varsity lineup where we need people to step in,” Fodness said. “And then on the girls side, after going to the section finals last year, they’re really, really hungry and really determined to get back to work. They’ve been chomping at the bit to get out on the court.”

With some sports sidelined by COVID-19 restrictions this summer, Fodness encourages athletes from all sports to try their hand at tennis, even just as a way of staying in shape during the offseason.

“Hopefully we can also kind of contribute to the whole Lumberjack athletic family in that way,” he said. “If people are on the fence or they want to try something new, it’d be a great summer to do it.”

For more information, visit BemidjiTennis.com or email bemidjitennis@gmail.com.