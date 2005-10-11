“The biggest thing for me was that it never felt like a job,” said the Bemidji High School boys tennis head coach. “For me, it was just how much fun it was to go to work every day. I always looked forward to going to practice, I looked forward to our home meets.”

And now, after 41 seasons and more than 400 victories across three programs, Fodness is retiring from his final head coaching post -- the same spot where it all began.

It’s certainly not the way he envisioned it, as the coronavirus pandemic wiped out his final season, but he’s content with the decades of work he’s poured into the program.

“After all the seasons of coaching I’ve put in with tennis and other sports and activities, I never would have foreseen my last season ending this way,” Fodness said. “But it doesn’t diminish at all from all the enjoyment I’ve had from the years I’ve put in.”

Fodness’ run began in the spring of 1986, when he took over the Bemidji High School boys tennis program from then-head coach Dave Patten.

“It was really exciting for me because it was my first opportunity as a head coach,” Fodness said. “I stepped into a good situation with a team that was really eager to learn and eager to get better. … Even though we weren’t very successful on the court, we really enjoyed working hard. It didn’t take us too long to turn it around. I know we had a losing season that first year, but we jumped up the next couple and then, within a few years, we were playing for the section title.”

Fodness turned a 2-8 inaugural season into an 8-6 record by year two, which improved to 14-2 by year four in 1989. Fodness had also taken on the BHS girls tennis program, and he continued to coach both through the 1992-93 school year.

Fodness made his return to both programs in 2010-11, and, by 2013, also headed the Bemidji State women’s tennis team. He stepped down from the Lumberjack girls and the Beaver women after the 2018-19 school year, but he was ready to give it one final go with the BHS boys.

“We came up just short of our first-ever trip to the state tournament last year,” Fodness said. “They really wanted to make up for that and reach that goal. I wanted to help them do it. … But, also, equally important to me was how much I enjoyed spending time with this group of guys. It seemed like the kind of group that you’d volunteer to coach with because it was so much fun working with them.”

Fodness finishes his tenure with a 166-103 record with the boys team, as well as a 404-149 mark across all three programs. And he was sure to mention that it’s “nice to end with an undefeated season.”

He isn’t totally done yet, as spring coaches are still staying involved with athletes despite no season. His current projects include a “virtual BHS Open” by hosting a video game tennis tournament for his players, and he hopes to host an actual BHS Open for the program once restrictions are lifted. Otherwise, Fodness also wants to stay involved in the Bemidji Tennis summer program.

As he closes his final chapter as a head coach, though, Fodness is positive that his run wouldn’t have happened if not for all those alongside him.

“I had the chance to work with so many really, really talented assistant coaches,” he said. “I feel really fortunate to have worked for a lot of really good athletic directors. Certainly Troy (Hendricks) is one of the best I’ve ever worked with. It made it a lot easier for me to come back to coaching and staying in coaching by working for him.”