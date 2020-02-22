OWATONNA -- The Bemidji State women’s team tennis team claimed a 6-1 win over Southwest Minnesota State before sweeping Minnesota State 7-0 in Owatonna over the weekend. The victories improved the Beavers to 6-6 on the year and 4-4 in NSIC play.

Five BSU singles players finished 2-0 for the weekend: Hannah Alme, Brooke Mimmack, Hannah Peterson, Laney Rutkowski and Maggie Richardson. The doubles teams of Rutkowski and Mimmack, as well as Peterson and Samantha Edlund, also went unbeaten at 2-0 over both matches.

Bemidji State will be back in action this weekend Feb. 28-29 when the team travels to Grand Forks, N.D., for matches against Upper Iowa and Winona State.