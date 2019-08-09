The Bemidji State women’s tennis team came up empty in its three-match weekend in North Dakota. The Beavers (4-6, 2-4 NSIC) dropped a pair of NSIC matches to MSU Moorhead and University of Mary in Bismarck, N.D., on Friday and Sunday, before falling to NCAA Division I North Dakota in Grand Forks, N.D., on Monday.

BSU fell 5-2 to MSU Moorhead to start the weekend as Brooke Mimmack and Laney Rutkowski secured wins via tiebreaker and straight sets, respectively in singles play.

The Beavers earned three singles wins in a 4-3 loss to Mary. Hannah Alme triumphed in straight sets, while Rutkowski and Maggie Richardson eached claimed tiebreaker wins.

Bemidji State failed to win a match against UND in a 7-0 defeat to the Division I opponent.

BSU will travel to Mankato this weekend for matches against Southwest Minnesota State on Saturday, Feb. 22, and Minnesota State on Sunday, Feb. 23.