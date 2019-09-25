SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- The Bemidji State women’s tennis team dropped a pair of NSIC matches in Sioux Falls, S.D., over the weekend, falling 6-1 to Sioux Falls on Saturday and 7-0 to Augustana on Sunday.

On Saturday, Samantha Edlund and Hannah Peterson earned a 6-3 victory in No. 3 doubles for the Beavers (4-3, 1-2 NSIC), though the Cougars earned the doubles point with wins in the other two matches.

In singles play, Brooke Mimmack was forced to retire due to injury after talking the first game of her No. 3 match. Laney Rutkowski picked up BSU’s lone singles victory with a 6-2, 6-1 victory in the No. 5 match.

Against nine-time defending NSIC champion Augustana, Bemidji State trailed early for the second day in a row after dropping the doubles point. The Vikings then earned straight-set wins in all six singles matches to pull away with the victory.

The Beavers will travel to Bismarck, N.D., next weekend for a pair of league matches against Minnesota State Moorhead on Saturday, Feb. 15, and University of Mary on Sunday, Feb. 16.