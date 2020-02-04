BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State women’s tennis team swept Minnesota Crookston 7-0 in the Beavers’ home opener at the Gillett Wellness Center on Wednesday. BSU won every single game in the dominant outing.

Ariadna Lopez-Simo and Laney Rutkowski rolled to 6-0 victory before the Beavers’ No. 2 doubles team Brooke Mimmack and Hannah Alme clinched the doubles point for Bemidji State with a 6-0 win. The Golden Eagles (0-1, 0-1 NSIC) forfeited the No. 3 doubles match.

Samantha Edlund began singles play with a 6-0, 6-0 win in the No. 5 match. Alme prevailed 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 1 match to improve to 4-0 on the season. Mimmack secured the victory for the Beavers with another 6-0, 6-0 straight-sets win in the No. 2 match. Rutkowski and Maggie Richardson cruised to 6-0, 6-0 victories in the Nos. 3 and 4 slots, respectively. UMC forfeited the No. 6 match.

BSU improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 against NSIC opponents. The Beavers will travel to Sioux Falls, S.D. this weekend for a pair of league matches against Sioux Falls at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, and Augustana at 9 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 9.