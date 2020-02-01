GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- The Bemidji State women’s tennis team kicked off the spring portion of its schedule with a 5-2 win over St. Cloud State at Grand Forks, N.D. on Saturday.

The victory also handed the Beavers their first Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference win of the season.

BSU (3-1, 1-0 NSIC) earned the doubles point thanks to the second doubles pairing of Brooke Mimmack and Hannah Alme and the third doubles pairing of Hannah Peterson and Samantha Edlund, who respectively won 6-2 and 7-5.

Bemidji State then claimed four singles matches, including Alme at No. 2 (7-5, 1-6, 10-4); Peterson at No. 4 (6-4, 6-2); Laney Rutkowski at No. 5 (6-2, 6-6 (7-5)); and Maggie Richardson at No. 6 (6-6 (7-2), 6-6 (5-7), 10-6).

Next up for the Beavers is a 5 p.m. home match against Minnesota Crookston on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the Gillett Wellness Center.