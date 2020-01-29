BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State women’s tennis team has been picked to finish seventh in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Preseason Coaches’ Poll ahead of its spring season opener Saturday, Feb. 1.

The Beavers collected 64 points in the poll, the league announced Thursday.

Ten-time defending NSIC champion Augustana earned 121 points and 11 of the 12 first-place votes to top the poll. Minnesota State Moorhead received the final first-place vote and 110 points to take second while Winona State earned 91 points to be slotted third.

BSU will travel to Grand Forks, N.D., to meet St. Cloud State to begin the spring season Saturday. The NSIC opener is scheduled for noon at Choice Health and Fitness.

The Beavers are contending for their fifth straight 10-win season after finishing the 2019 campaign at 10-7 overall and 6-5 in the NSIC.

Senior Ariadna Lopez-Simo was named as Bemidji State’s Player to Watch by the NSIC poll. The native of Barcelona, Spain, is coming off a 10-4 season in singles play and was 6-3 versus NSIC competition in the Beavers’ No. 2 singles position. Her .692 winning percentage against NSIC opponents placed her fourth when compared to the league’s top No. 2 singles players.

BSU returns Lopez-Simo and four others from 2019 and has added two players to the lineup. Hannah Alme, now a senior, led all Beavers with a 12-5 overall singles mark in 2019 and a 7-3 record against the NSIC.

Following Saturday’s season opener, Bemidji State will host Minnesota Crookston in its home opener at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5.

NSIC Women’s Tennis Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Augustana (11) 121

2. MSU Moorhead (1) 110

3. Winona State 91

4. U-Mary 86

5. Minnesota Duluth 78

6. Sioux Falls 66

7. Bemidji State 64

8. Minnesota State 48

9. St. Cloud State 42

10. Upper Iowa 41

11. SW Minn. State 29

12. Minnesota Crookston 16