BEMIDJI -- First-year Bemidji State tennis head coach Kyle Fodness has announced the commitment of Isabela Nelson to the program after signing a National Letter of Intent. The Thief River Falls native is the second athlete to commit to BSU for the 2020-21 season.

Nelson is four-time letter winner for the Prowlers. She won the Section 8A doubles title as a senior and competed at state as both an individual and with Thief River Falls in the team tournament. Nelson has also won letters for the girls hockey and track and field teams.

Nelson joins Shaelyn Johnson from Red River High School in Grand Forks, N.D., who signed an NLI last month.

After going 2-1 in the fall, the Beavers will open the spring portion of their season Feb. 2 when they travel to Grand Forks for a nonconference clash with North Dakota.