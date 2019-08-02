SARTELL -- Both Savannah Haugen and the Lexi Leitner/Chloe Hasbargen pairing had earlier exits than planned from the Section 8AA Individual Tournament on Saturday in Sartell.

The Bemidji High School girls tennis representatives fell shy of a section title and a state berth, as lower seeds knocked them both out of the running.

Haugen, the North subsection’s No. 1 seed, started the day by beating South No. 4 Chloe Hansen of Willmar by a 6-1, 6-4 decision.

Haugen advanced to the semifinals against South No. 2 seed Peyton Kopel of Foley, whom she beat on Friday in the team tournament, but Kopel had the last laugh by winning 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 on Saturday. The loss snapped Haugen’s 12-match winning streak.

In the third-place match, Haugen fell 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 to Courtney Nuest of Becker and finished fourth in the section.

Leitner and Hasbargen brought in the North’s No. 2 seed, but a quarterfinal pairing against South No. 3 seed Jayden Kloss and Brooke Beier of Foley resulted in a 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 loss for the Lumberjacks.

Haugen closed the season with a 23-6 record in her matches. Leitner and Hasbargen finished out 5-5 as a doubles tandem.

Ashley Tarolly of St. Cloud Tech claimed the Section 8AA singles championship over Kopel, and her teammates Kate Inderieden and Natalie Peterson won the 8AA doubles championship.