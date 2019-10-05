GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- Savannah Haugen won in the singles final of the North Subsection 8AA girls tennis tournament on Saturday at Choice Fitness in Grand Forks, N.D. The Bemidji High School sophomore claimed a 6-1, 4-6, 7-5 win over Brainerd junior Kate Kurtzman to move on to the Section 8AA tournament next Saturday, Oct. 12, in Sartell.

Haugen defeated Alexandria’s Brianna Holm in the semifinals to reach the final where she captured a three-set win in a match that lasted three hours.

Lexi Leitner and Chloe Hasbargen took second place in the doubles tournament after falling 6-4, 6-4 in the finals to Kylie Dumas and Azylen Lunak of Moorhead. The Lumberjack duo topped Brainerd’s Addie Sanford and Chloe Pecarich in the semifinals.

Bemidji will resume action at the Section 8AA team tournament on Friday, Oct. 11, in Sartell where the Jacks will face Foley.