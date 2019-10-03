GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- Savannah Haugen and the Lexi Leitner/Chloe Hasbargen tandem both made it through day one of the Subsection 8AA North Individual Tournament in Grand Forks, N.D., on Friday.

Haugen, the No. 1 seed in the singles bracket, had a first-round bye before beating Alexandria’s Sarah Jiang 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. After a first-round bye of their own, Leitner and Hasbargen had similar success at the No. 2 seed, winning 6-3, 6-0 against Carlie Meis and Olivia Kaliher of Fergus Falls.

Haugen advances to face the No. 4 seed in Alexandria’s Briana Holm in the subsection semifinals, while Leitner and Hasbergen will play Brainerd’s Addie Sanford and Chloe Pecarich, the No. 11 seed. Both Bemidji representatives have also clinched a spot in next week’s Section 8AA Tournament, with those seedings to be determined by the last of the subsection results.

Elsewhere for BHS, No. 8 seed Hannah Nelson and Aftyn Schmidt beat out Elissa Lee and Leila Nasri of Fergus Falls 6-2, 6-2 in the first round. Nelson and Schmidt then challenged the No. 1 duo of Kylie Dumas and Azylen Lunak in the quarterfinals but fell 7-5, 6-0.

In singles, No. 10 seed Bethany Chatterton upset Little Falls’ Nicole Statema, the No. 7 seed, 6-2, 6-0 before losing 6-0, 6-0 to No. 2 seed Kate Kurtzman of Brainerd in the quarters.

The Subsection 8AA Tournament will wrap up Saturday, Oct. 5, with the action kicking off at 8 a.m. from Choice Fitness in Grand Forks.