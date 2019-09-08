GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- The Bemidji High School girls tennis team survived day one of the Section 8AA Tournament to keep its championship hopes alive on Thursday.

The Lumberjacks brought the No. 2 seed into the North subsection tournament, and they took care of business with a 7-0 sweep over No. 7 seed Little Falls before a 5-2 win over No. 3 seed Alexandria in Grand Forks, N.D.

The wins next pit BHS against Foley, the No. 1 seed in the South, in the Section 8AA semifinals on Friday, Oct. 11.

“It’s an awesome opportunity because it’s a lot easier to buy into that great underdog mentality when you’re up against the team that’s been the top team in the section during the regular season,” Bemidji head coach Kyle Fodness said of Foley. “Great chance to let it rip and give it our best in every match.”

The Jacks won in straight sets across the board in the opening victory against the Flyers. Savannah Haugen, Tatum Offerdahl, Emily Dondelinger and Aftyn Schmidt all won on the singles side. The pairings of Lexi Leitner and Nettie Kimble, Chloe Hasbargen and Paige Anderson, and Hannah Nelson and Kylen Fenson all cruised, as well.

Haguen, Offerdahl and Dondelinger made it a 2-0 day with their individual wins against the Cardinals, as did the Hasbergen-Anderson duo. Of the Lumberjack victories, only Dondelinger needed three sets to finish the job.

The Subsection 8AA North Individual Tournament will be next for BHS, which opens at 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, from Grand Forks.

Bemidji 7, Little Falls 0

Singles

No. 1: Haugen (BHS) def. Houdek 6-2, 6-2.

No. 2: Offerdahl (BHS) def. Geise 6-1, 6-4.

No. 3: Dondelinger (BHS) def. Ahlin 6-4, 6-3.

No. 4: Schmidt (BHS) def. Kimman 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles

No. 1: Leitner/Kimble (BHS) def. Statema/Erwin 6-0, 6-0.

No. 2: Hasbargen/Anderson (BHS) def. Hagen/Vetch 6-1, 6-0.

No. 3: Nelson/Fenson (BHS) def. Athman/McDuffee 6-0, 6-0.

Bemidji 5, Alexandria 2

Singles

No. 1: Haugen (BHS) def. Holm 6-2, 7-5.

No. 2: Offerdahl (BHS) def. Svee 6-4, 6-0.

No. 3: Dondelinger (BHS) def. Jiang 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.

No. 4: Schmidt (BHS) def. Tilleskjor 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles

No. 1: Sayre/Downing (ALX) def. Leitner/Kimble 7-5, 3-6, 10-7.

No. 2: Hasbargen/Anderson (BHS) def. Botz/Netland 6-1, 6-1.

No. 3: Doherty/Avre (ALX) def. Nelson/Fenson 7-6, 3-6, 7-6.