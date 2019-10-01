GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- The Bemidji High School girls tennis team put an exclamation point on an impressive regular season on Tuesday.

The Lumberjacks topped Crookston 5-2 in Grand Forks, N.D., adding one more win for a 13-1 record ahead of the Section 8AA Tournament.

“We improved on a 4-3 team score from earlier this year, as well,” BHS head coach Kyle Fodness said. “Everyone has really improved throughout the year, especially on making those adjustments during matches.”

The doubles teams had the first go of the day, where Hannah Nelson and Kylen Fenson cruised 6-0, 6-0 at the No. 3 slot. Soon after, Lexi Leitner and Nettie Kimble finished off the Pirates’ No. 1 tandem of Eden Haller and Hannah Lindemoen 6-0, 6-2. Chloe Hasbargen and Paige Anderson then made it a clean sweep on the doubles side, winning a third-set tiebreaker for a 6-2, 4-6, 10-7 victory in the second doubles position.

Tatum Offerdahl and Savannah Haugen also captured team points for Bemidji. Offerdahl clinched the BHS win with a 7-5, 6-0 triumph over Hayden Winjum at second singles, and Haugen then bested Catherine Tiedemann 6-1, 6-1 at the No. 1 spot.

“Savannah played a very strong match at first singles,” Fodness said. “She has really continued to raise her already high level of play, especially in the last few weeks.

“Tatum had a really well played match to beat Hayden Winjum at No. 2 singles, who had beaten Tatum earlier this year. Tatum really did a great job throughout the entire match of making smart adjustments on the court and improving her play.”

Emily Dondelinger (7-5, 6-3 loss at No. 3 singles) and Aftyn Schmidt (3-6, 6-3, 10-3 loss at No. 4 singles) made up the rest of the lineup for the Jacks.

The team will kick off postseason play for the fall sports season, starting with the Subsection 8AA North Team Tournament at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, back at Choice Fitness in Grand Forks.

Bemidji 5, Crookston 2

Singles

No. 1: Haugen (BHS) def. Tiedemann 6-1, 6-1.

No. 2: Offerdahl (BHS) def. Hay. Winjum 7-5, 6-0.

No. 3: Hal. Winjum (CHS) def. Dondelinger 7-5, 6-3.

No. 4: Osborn (CHS) def. Schmidt 3-6, 6-3, 10-3.

Doubles

No. 1: Leitner/Kimble (BHS) def. Haller/Lindemoen 6-0, 6-2.

No. 2: Hasbargen/Anderson (BHS) def. Gunderson/Bruggeman 6-2, 4-6, 10-7.

No. 3: Nelson/Fenson (BHS) def. Harbott/Tull 6-0, 6-0.