ST. JOSEPH -- The Bemidji State women’s tennis team opened its 2019-20 season by splitting a pair of matches Saturday in St. Joseph. The Beavers began the day by capturing a 7-0 victory over Wisconsin-Stout in Kyle Fodness’s collegiate coaching debut. They later suffered a 5-2 loss to host school College of St. Benedict.

BSU swept through singles play by claiming six matches. Earning wins were Ariadna Lopez-Simo, Hannah Alme, Brooke Mimmack, Laney Rutkowski, Hannah Peterson and Maggie Richardson.

The Beavers earned the one point up for grabs in doubles by taking two of the three matches with the Alme/Mimmack and Peterson/Richardson duos notching wins.

In the day’s second match, BSU came up short in its three doubles contests against St. Benedict. CSB also took four out of six singles matches to claim the 5-2 victory. Lopez-Simo and Alme recorded the Beavers’ two wins at first and second singles, respectively.

Saturday’s matches will count towards Bemidji State’s 2020 record, though the season proper will officially begin with the team’s next match Feb. 2 at North Dakota.