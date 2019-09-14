BEMIDJI -- Despite threatening challenges from Detroit Lakes and Crookston on Tuesday, the Bemidji High School girls tennis team continued its perfect run into the regular season.

The Lumberjacks edged both the Lakers and Pirates by 4-3 scores in a triangular at the high school, running up their record to 11-0 on the season.

“The girls did a fantastic job today, and our doubles lineup really anchored us in both matchups,” BHS head coach Kyle Fodness said. “… Every player in the lineup battled hard and played well, even if it didn’t show in their individual results.”

Bemidji’s doubles pairings all won in straight sets during the opening match against the Lakers. Chloe Hasbargen and Lexi Leitner took care of business, winning 6-1, 6-1 at the top spot, while Nettie Kimble and Hannah Nelson followed suit by virtue of a 6-1, 6-4 decision at No. 2. Paige Anderson and Bethany Chatterton were 6-1, 6-0 victors at third doubles, as well.

Emily Dondelinger also picked up a win for the Jacks on the singles side. She cruised 6-3, 6-3 in the No. 4 slot.

Detroit Lakes compiled three team points at the other singles spots. Brina Smith defeated Savannah Haugen 6-0, 6-7, 12-10 at No. 1, while Shelby Busker topped Tatum Offerdahl 7-5, 7-6 at No. 2. Josey Allen also picked up a 6-2, 6-2 win at third singles over Aftyn Schmidt.

The Jacks then outdueled Crookston in the triangular’s finale. Haugen clinched the deciding point at the top singles spot, beating Catherine Tiedemann 6-2, 6-1. Dondelinger also stormed away at fourth singles, swiftly winning 6-1, 6-2.

On the doubles side, Kimble and Nelson won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2, and Chatterton paired with Kylen Fenson for a 6-1, 6-4 victory at No. 3.

The Pirates picked up wins at No. 2 singles (Hayden Winjum over Offerdahl 6-2, 6-2), No. 3 singles (Halle Winjum over Schmidt 6-4, 6-2) and No. 1 doubles (Emma Borowicz/Emma Osborn over Hasbargen/Leitner 4-6, 6-2, 13-11).

The finale also doubled as Senior Night for the program’s seven seniors in Paige Headlee, Macy Hietala, Alyssa Koebke, Chatterton, Fenson, Nelson and Schmidt.

“I really can’t speak highly enough of this group of seniors,” Fodness said. “They exhibit all of the positive qualities that make their team, their school and their community proud. They continue to represent Lumberjack athletics very well with everything they do on and off the court.”

Bemidji has Thief River Falls up next in a 4:30 p.m. meeting on Thursday, Sept. 19, in TRF.

Bemidji 4, Detroit Lakes 3

Singles

No. 1: Smith (DL) def. Haugen 6-0, 6-7, 12-10

No. 2: Busker (DL) def. Offerdahl 7-5, 7-6

No. 3: Allen (DL) def. Schmidt 6-2, 6-2

No. 4: Dondelinger (BHS) def. Vagle 6-3, 6-3

Doubles

No. 1: Hasbargen/Leitner (BHS) def. Duncan/Skjonsberg 6-1, 6-1

No. 2: Kimble/Nelson (BHS) def. Nelmark/Will 6-1, 6-4

No. 3: P. Anderson/Chatterton (BHS) def. M. Anderson/Engum 6-1, 6-0

Bemidji 4, Crookston 3

Singles

No. 1: Haugen (BHS) def. Tiedemann 6-2, 6-1

No. 2: Hay. Winjum (CHS) def. Offerdahl 6-2, 6-2

No. 3: Hal. Winjum (CHS) def. Schmidt 6-4, 6-2

No. 4: Dondelinger (BHS) def. Tull 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

No. 1: Borowicz/Osborn (CHS) def. Hasbargen/Leitner 4-6, 6-2, 13-11

No. 2: Kimble/Nelson (BHS) def. Bruggeman/Gunderson 6-1, 6-1

No. 3: Chatterton/Fenson (BHS) def. Harbott/Lindemoen 6-1, 6-4