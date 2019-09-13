HIBBING -- Members of the Bemidji High School girls tennis team competed as individuals in a tournament at Hibbing on Saturday. The Lumberjacks finished with a 10-10 record across 20 completed matches.

No BHS individual took home first place in any of the eight-player brackets, though the competition proved to be strong. Three of the eight teams in the tournament are either ranked among the state’s top 10 or have an individual ranked in the top 10.

“It was a long day of matches, and a great chance to compete with some of the top individuals and teams from other sections,” BHS head coach Kyle Fodness said. “No spots took a championship, but everyone really worked hard to make sure they were getting every possible point for the team.”

Bethany Chatterton and Paige Anderson picked up a pair of straight-set wins in No. 3 doubles over Hibbing and Duluth East to advance to the title match, where they fell to Stillwater 6-4, 4-6, 10-8.

Emily Dondelinger was the only BHS singles player to record multiple wins, taking both in straight sets over Pine City and Virginia in No. 4 singles to reach the championship match, where she fell to Duluth East 6-3, 6-3.

Hannah Nelson and Kylen Fenson also earned two wins on the day in No. 2 doubles, topping Pine City in three sets and Eveleth in straight sets in consolation play.

Lexi Leitner and Nettie Kimble (No. 1 doubles), Savannah Haugen (No. 1 singles), Tatum Offerdahl (No. 2 singles) and Aftyn Schmidt (No. 3 singles) collected one win apiece Saturday.

The Lumberjacks will host Detroit Lakes at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, before the team takes on Crookston in the Senior Night match that evening. Senior recognition is set to start at 5 p.m. with the match to follow at 5:15 p.m. at the BHS courts.