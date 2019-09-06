NEW YORK -- Canada's Bianca Andreescu recorded the first Grand Slam title of her career by dispatching Serena Williams 6-3, 7-5 in the U.S. Open final on Saturday, Sept. 7, in New York.

The 19-year-old Andreescu dominated Williams through the first 15 games of the match and then withheld a furious charge from the eighth-seeded Williams, who was attempting to tie Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles.

Williams, 37, has lost each of her last four Grand Slam finals, all in straight sets, since winning the 2017 Australian Open.

The 15th-seeded Andreescu had 18 winners and 17 unforced errors while becoming the first woman to win the U.S. Open in her tournament debut. She also is the first teenager to win a Grand Slam title since 19-year-old Maria Sharapova won the 2006 U.S. Open, and the first Canadian to win a major crown.

"It is so hard to explain in words, but I am beyond grateful and truly blessed," Andreescu said during the on-court trophy celebration. "I worked really, really hard for this moment. This year has been a dream come true, and being able to play on this stage against Serena -- a true legend of this sport -- is amazing."

Andreescu's victory Saturday was wrapped up when Williams was unable to handle her service return. A short time later, she used a ladder to climb into the stands at Arthur Ashe Stadium to celebrate with her family, coach and team members.

Williams, a six-time U.S. Open champion, had 33 winners and 33 unforced errors during the 1-hour, 41-minute match. She had faced a formidable champion despite putting up a strong attempt to force a third set.

"Bianca played an unbelievable match. Congratulations," Williams said in the ceremony. "I am so proud and happy for you. It was incredible tennis out there. I wish I could played better. If anyone could win this tournament -- outside (Williams' sister) Venus -- I'm happy it is Bianca."

Williams won her first U.S. Open in 1999, while Andreescu wasn't born until June 16, 2000.

Andreescu lost in U.S. Open qualifying last year but felt comfortable this year on the big stage of the tournament. She defeated Caroline Wozniacki and Elise Mertens along the way and knocked off Belinda Bencic in the semifinals before beating Williams to earn a paycheck of $3.85 million.

Andreescu reflected on the difference 12 months can make.

"Last year wasn't an easy period of my life," she said. "I was going through a lot with injuries, but I persevered. I told myself to never give up. ... I kept believing in myself, I kept working hard and I kept that momentum and confidence throughout the whole year, and hopefully I can keep it going."

Andreescu had a 5-1 lead in the second set and had a match point on her serve before Williams fought off the adversity to stay alive. Williams won the game and each of the next three to tie the set at 5-5.

"I was just fighting at that point," Williams said. "I was just trying to stay out there a little bit longer. Honestly, the fans started cheering so hard, it just made me play a little bit better and fight a little bit more."

Andreescu won the next two games to complete her epic victory, and she made a mention of disappointing the New York fans during the trophy celebration.

"I know you guys wanted Serena to win, so I am so sorry," Andreescu said.